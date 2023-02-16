Republican legislators in Richmond this week effectively killed a bill that would have codified faculty and staff representatives on the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

The House Rules Committee decided to table the bill in a 13-5 party-line vote on Valentine’s Day.

Although the board already has a nonvoting faculty member, it is not required to do so by law. In addition to codifying that position, the bill would have added a nonvoting staff member to the board and regulated the process for electing the representatives.

Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds, who represents the university in the General Assembly’s upper chamber and authored the bill, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress. It is unclear at this time if he plans to reintroduce the bill in the future.

Though nonvoting members, the staff and faculty representatives “would bring much-needed voices to the Board during deliberations, and it is critical that they are able to select their own representatives,” Deeds told The Daily Progress in January, when the state Senate voted to approve his bill in a 22-16 party-line vote.

It was clear at the time that the bill would face strong opposition from Republicans in the GOP-led House of Delegates, according to Laura Ornee, the chair of the UVa chapter of the United Campus Workers of Virginia union who worked with Deeds on the bill.

“We did know the bill would have a tough time in the House, but were hopeful that it had a chance,” Ornee told The Daily Progress via email on Thursday. “It has become clear that UVa is not interested in workers' voices. UVa's Executive Administration lobbied against this bill, and in doing so lobbied against its own faculty and staff, and against democratic governance in higher education.”

The office of Republican House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah, a UVa alumnus who voted against the bill, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Since voting to change its bylaws last semester at the board’s request, the UVa Faculty Senate now elects a slate of three potential faculty representatives to present to the board. The board then chooses one representative from that slate.

The faculty representative serves a one-year term that aligns with the academic year.

The UVa Board of Visitors is the governing body of the university and makes decisions on the budget, construction, honor code and academic curriculum. It can also hire and fire the university president. The board currently has 17 voting members who have been appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly.

Saying that the board “has no position” on the bill, Board of Visitors Rector Whittington Clement said he was in favor of the bylaw change because the board wanted the election process for choosing a faculty representative to more closely reflect the process for choosing a student representative.

“We have been truly blessed with outstanding representatives from the faculty, so I can’t speak to the merits of this bill,” Clement told The Daily Progress before the bill was tabled. “The university, faculty and board have all been well-served by representatives from the faculty both before the Faculty Senate’s recent actions at our request as well as prior to that.”

Clement said that he does not believe that the bylaw change will “erode the value of the input from a faculty representative,” but he is not sure how the change will affect the future relationship between the board and the faculty.

Clement has served as rector of the board since being appointed by former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2015. He was reappointed by McAuliffe’s successor Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin would not say whether he supports the bill nor whether he plans to reappoint Clement as leader of the governing body.

A spokeswoman for Youngkin also would not say when he plans to announce his appointments for Virginia’s higher education institutions.