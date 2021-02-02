Regional real estate sales, prices soar at 2020's end

Central Virginia’s real estate market soared in the last three months of 2020 as more homes sold for more money and sold quicker than in the last quarter of 2019, even as fewer homes were up for sale, according the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtor’s market report.

“The housing market had its strongest fourth quarter of sold volume in more than five years as both sales and home prices surged to multiyear highs,” the report states. “There was approximately $565 million [in home sales] throughout the [region] in the fourth quarter, a dramatic 42% jump from last year, which is a gain of about $168 million.”

The market performance came at a time of year when the real estate market is traditionally slow.

“We did nicely despite winter seeing sales usually slow way down,” said CAAR President Quinton Beckham, broker and owner of Keller Williams Alliance. “In the last quarter of the year, people are usually preparing for the winter and the holidays, school is in session, they’re planning trips and not interested in selling or buying. The pandemic, as well as other economic factors, just ended all of that.”

According to the report, 1,278 sales occurred in the last three months, about a 23% increase from the end of 2019.