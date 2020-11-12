Rain raises region's rivers to flood stage as cold front moseys through

That crest would put the river over its 20-foot flood stage, which would likely cause minor flooding around the town, according to the weather service.

The predicted crest would be the highest the river has reached since February 2019 when it hit 19.5 feet, weather service records show. It would the 24th tallest recorded crest for the river, just beating out 21.44 feet recorded May 23, 1942.

The highest river level recorded for the James River at Scottsville is a little over 34 feet on June 22, 1972 when the remnants of Hurricane Agnes blew through the region.

Thursday’s high water affected most low-lying areas in Albemarle County, Nelson County, the city of Charlottesville and into Fluvanna, Louisa and Orange counties.

In Madison County, sheriff's deputies and rescue squad personnel ran to 2500 Jack Shop Road shortly after midnight to help pull a woman and her child out of the waters.

They were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The Rivanna River went over its banks near Free Bridge on the Charlottesville-Albemarle County line, forcing the closure of some local streets and parks, including Darden Towe Park. The floods did not reach commercial or residential areas, however.