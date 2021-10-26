PVCC extends financial aid to cover 100% of tuition and fees for spring term

Piedmont Virginia Community College students are eligible to get all of their tuition paid for the spring term as the school will continue its PVCC4U100%! assistance program, college officials announced on Tuesday.

The program paid the way for 430 students in the fall term and officials are expecting similar totals for spring term. The program is available to all new and returning students who enroll in the spring 2022 semester, providing they meet eligibility requirements.

“PVCC is 100% committed to helping ensure access to quality education. We are thrilled to be able to extend our commitment to fully cover tuition and fees for as many students as possible for the upcoming spring semester,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman, in a prepared statement. “We know that over 430 students have benefitted from the program, many of whom would be unable to attend our college without this assistance.”

The school launched the program in May 2021. It covers tuition and fees for eligible students with eligibility standards in reach of most of those who apply. To be eligible, a student must be a Virginia resident, have a family income of $100,000 or less or have been laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19, complete the financial aid application process and enroll in 6 credit hours or more for spring semester.