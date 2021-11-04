PVCC board gets new leadership as chair steps down

The Piedmont Virginia Community College Board chairmanship changed hands on Thursday as former chairwoman Pam DeGuzman stepped down for personal reasons, according to college officials.

DeGuzman, who is an associate professor at the University of Virginia School of Nursing, will be replaced by Lola Richardson of Louisa County to serve as chair for the remainder of the term, which runs through June 30, 2022.

The PVCC Board elected Charles Dassance, from Albemarle County, as vice chairman.

DeGuzman, who holds a doctorate degree in nursing from UVa, represents the city of Charlottesville on the PVCC board and will remain a member.

“PVCC thanks Pam DeGuzman for her exemplary service and leadership. Although unable to continue as board chair, we are very pleased that she will remain on the board,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman. “I am confident that Lola Richardson and Charles Dassance will provide outstanding leadership during this pivotal time when the College Board engages in a presidential search.”

Friedman is planning to retire at the end of the school year after leading PVCC since 1999. The state board that oversees community colleges and PVCC’s board will conduct a national search to find Friedman’s replacement.