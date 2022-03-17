 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Preddy Creek bridge will be shut down for repairs

Virginia Department of Transportation repair crews will close the Gilbert Station Road/Route 640 bridge over Preddy Creek for emergency repairs to fix erosion-related problems.

Crews will shut down traffic over the bridge on March 28, which will require motorists to find alternative routes. The bridge is scheduled to reopen on April 9, but that could be delayed due to poor weather.

The bridge, about two miles from Preddy Creek Road/Route 747 and about a mile from Doctors Crossing Road/Route 784, was built in 1932. Its superstructure was replaced in the 1990s.

VDOT logo Virginia Department of Transportation
