Power outages rampant in region and could last days

Crews will work until 10 p.m. and pick back up at 7 a.m.

“We expect this to be a multiday outage, meaning that main lines will be restored before secondary lines and some services will be restored Wednesday or later,” Gay wrote.

CVEC and REC said they have requested mutual aid for neighboring cooperatives.

“We are prioritizing the safety of our crews, as always, and have found that to be very challenging in areas where trees are falling all around them as they are ascending poles,” Gay wrote. “As the night falls, it will make working conditions more perilous. It is our commitment to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but with this storm that might take a longer than anyone anticipated.”

By Monday afternoon, 52,000 Dominion Energy customers in Charlottesville and Albemarle were without power.

Craig Carper, a spokesman with Dominion, said that crews were working to respond to the multiple outages, several of which were caused by downed power lines. Snow covered and icy roads were slowing down response times, he said.