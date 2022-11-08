Josh Throneburg closes Election Day at Johnson Elementary

It had already been a long day for Josh Throneburg when he arrived at Johnson Elementary School a little before 6:30 p.m. on Election Day. The polls were closing in half an hour, and the Democratic candidate for the 5th District congressional seat had been awake since 5 a.m., making a total of 11 stops at precincts throughout the district.

“There was definitely a lot of energy everywhere we went,” Throneburg said. “I think turnout is pretty strong for a midterm election where we have no senators and no president on the ballot.”

Turnout for early voting in Charlottesville and Albemarle County has been unusually high. In the county, almost triple the number of people have voted early this election as in 2018; early voting in the city is more than double what it was in 2018, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The Daily Progress contacted Representative Bob Good’s campaign to see whether he would stop at any precincts or have a public election party. A representative for Good’s campaign said Good’s event was restricted to “key volunteers, supporters and GOP chairs.”

Throneburg greeted the last voters who trickled into the precinct with a handshake and a smile. One man, who said it was his second time ever voting, paused to compare a picture of Throneburg on a handout he had received with the candidate himself.

“It’s you,” he said.

Throneburg was joined by a close circle of supporters at Johnson, including his wife and two daughters.

“We’re just ready to see what happens,” said Minhee Throneburg. “It’s like the last throes of labor.”

Voters, however, were still feeling energetic.

“I was angry,” said Torrance Malone. “I don’t want any more of my rights taken away. I want a safer environment to live in. I was just full of liberal rage.”

She wasn’t the only one. Liam Kelly said he has voted every year since he became eligible to cast a ballot, motivated by a sense of civic duty.

“More affordable housing, more affordable health care, more affordable schools would be amazing,” Kelly said.

Also among the crowd was Delegate Sally Hudson.

“Josh’s working every last minute of this campaign to get out every last vote, and we will be so lucky to have him as our representative,” Hudson said.

Good is expected to win the 5th District, but Throneburg is keeping his cool.

“I feel pretty calm. We worked hard, and we presented what we wanted to present, and now voters get to make their choice.”