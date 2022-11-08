Good grabs 5th, Throneburg concedes and says he will pray for Good

Freedom Caucus member Bob Good is going back to Congress.

The Associated Press declared Good, an election denier and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, the winner a few minutes past 9 p.m. in his re-election effort to represent Virginia's 5th congressional district.

Good's district includes Charlottesville, which historically votes Democratic, and most of Albemarle County.

Good did not have a public victory party or issue a statement by print press time.

His challenger, political newcomer Josh Throneburg, conceded and congratulated Good.

"I’ve looked at the numbers and it appears that tonight, we’ve come up short," Throneburg said in a statement. "It has been a long, hard-fought race, but I have just called Bob Good and congratulated him on his election to a second term in office. I’m so grateful to the people who supported me through this campaign — the tireless volunteers, the local committees, the grassroots donors who helped us do everything from gassing up our cars to putting commercials up on television."

Throneburg, a minister, said that he will pray for Good.

"I will pray for Bob Good, and pray that he can rise to the challenge of being a representative who helps those people build the world they seek," Throneburg said in his statement.

Throneburg was still fighting just hours earlier. Throneburg arrived at Johnson Elementary School a little before 6:30 p.m. He made a total of 11 stops at precincts throughout the district.

“There was definitely a lot of energy everywhere we went,” Throneburg said. “I think turnout is pretty strong for a midterm election where we have no senators and no president on the ballot.”

Turnout for early voting in Charlottesville and Albemarle County has been unusually high. In the county, almost triple the number of people have voted early this election as in 2018; early voting in the city is more than double what it was in 2018, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The Daily Progress contacted Representative Bob Good’s campaign to see whether he would stop at any precincts or have a public election party. A representative for Good’s campaign said Good’s event was restricted to “key volunteers, supporters and GOP chairs.”

Throneburg appeared popular in Charlottesville on Tuesday, as most voters exiting polls who were interviewed by The Daily Progress reporters told reporters that they had voted for Throneburg.

“I don’t want any more of my rights taken away," said Torrance Malone. "I want a safer environment to live in. I was just full of liberal rage.”

She wasn’t the only one. Liam Kelly said he has voted every year since he became eligible to cast a ballot, motivated by a sense of civic duty.

“More affordable housing, more affordable health care, more affordable schools would be amazing,” Kelly said.