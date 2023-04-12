Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Sally Hudson met on Monday for their first public forum, hosted by Charlottesville Tomorrow and the University of Virginia Center for Politics, as Democratic primary candidates for the new District 11.

Last February, the state legislature drew new House of Delegates maps that reduced representation for Albemarle County and Charlottesville from four different districts to two. Previously, Districts 5 and 7 represented rural, Republican-leaning areas that included small areas of the city and county while the Democratic-leaning Districts 25 and 57 encompassed most of Charlottesville and Albemarle County areas.

Deeds currently serves in the 25th Senate district and Hudson serves in the House of Delegates’ 57th District.

Once allies with a shared vision of what’s best for Charlottesville and Albemarle, Deeds and Hudson are now political opponents who are charged with highlighting their differences before the state senate primary election on June 20 and general election on Nov. 7. The general election will turnover a third of the members of, both, the state House and Senate.

“The longer you’re there, the more seniority you have and that improves your position on committees, improves your choice of committees, improves your ability to get things done,” said Democratic Senator Creigh Deeds, who has represented Charlottesville and Buena Vista as well as Albemarle, Alleghany and Bath Counties in the upper chamber of the General Assembly since 2001, told The Daily Progress on Tuesday. “Also as important are the relationships you establish with people and the longer you’re there the more of a chance you have to establish relationships with people on both sides of the isle in oth houses and I have that.”

Deeds noted that, before he assumed office as senator of Virginia’s 25th congressional district, Charlottesville had not had a representative on the Senate Finance Committee since former Senator and Senior U.S. District Judge James Harry Michael Jr., who served on the committee until President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the bench in 1980.

As a co-chair of the Finance Committee and member of the Appropriations, Commerce and Labor, Rules and Privileges and Election Committees, Deeds said it took nearly 20 years to make it into “the room where everything happens.” He told The Daily Progress that he joined his first committee, the Labor Committee, after six or seven years in the Virginia Senate.

“The seniority enables me to have good committee assignments and to be chairman of a major committee…I’m in a position to get even more done.”

Hudson says “seniority privilege” is an outdated congressional concept and is not the only way to “get good work done.”

Hudson assumed office in 2020 after she challenged Republican incumbent and former House minority leader David Toscano and won alongside 10 other Democrats who flipped the House in the 2019 election. She was reelected in 2021 with 77% of the vote against Republican Phillip Hamilton.

“We started making progress on a long list of overdue priorities that had been bottled up for ages, from reproductive rights to clean energy to gun safety,” Hudson said on Monday. “As the first woman to serve Charlottesville in the Virginia House, I’ve been a champion for abortion rights, I helped make Virginia the safe haven for abortion access that it is today.”

In 2021, the House and Senate passed Hudson’s bill to end coal tax credits in order to support the coal industry and the economy in southwest Virginia. That same year the General Assembly voted in favor of the legislation - sponsored by Hudson - to repeal a state law that prohibited the state’s health insurance plans from covering abortions.

During the forum, Hudson reminded the audience that she accomplished this legislative change as a freshman in the House.

“I was able to say that, as a freshman legislator, I was NARAL Virginia’s Legislator of the Year because I pushed the conversation on an important piece of abortion access legislation that some more senior members weren’t ready to have. I would rather answer the question of my accomplishments with results.”

Hudson said the importance placed on seniority represents a clear difference between the House and the Senate.

“This is a great example of the difference between the House and the Senate,” Hudson said. “When I talk about why I think it’s important for us to start changing the Senate’s culture, the House is no longer a place that runs strictly on seniority. This year, we elected a Democratic leader for the House Caucus, someone from my class, who has only been there for four years like me and we did it because he was the right guy for the job.”

Hudson said that, while the district seems to want to “set the pace for change” she said she does not believe she and Deeds share the same vision.

During the forum, she claimed that, although Deeds has been on the side of many major gun safety bills, he has changed his position over time. While it is acceptable and somewhat admirable for elected officials to change their positions over time, it is strange that “he doesn’t want to talk about how he was one of the Democrats who crossed party lines.”

In 2020 Deeds voted against a bill that would have banned the sale of assault-style weapons and the possession of high-capacity magazines. The bill died in the state senate.

“She brings up the assault weapons bill that was introduced in 2020,” Deeds told The Daily Progress on Tuesday. “I voted against it because the definition was too broad. It wouldn’t have withstood constitutional scrutiny because it definitely had a takings issue. I thought it validated the Fifth Amendment from the Bill of Rights of the Constitution.”

Deeds and a group of lawmakers voted to send the bill to the Crown Commission for edits, but the bill died when the commission did not edit the bill to the group’s liking.

Last year, Deeds introduced a bill that would have strengthened gun laws on college campuses in the wake of the deadly Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia.

Deeds authored the bill with assistance from the University of Virginia and the university’s police department as a direct response to the Nov. 13 shooting that killed student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry and injured two other students.

Republicans voted to kill the bill in February.

Deeds and Hudson can agree that the redistricting will make it easier to represent Charlottesville and Albemarle.

“I think the redistricting is going to be so good for this community because we have been sliced and diced across so many districts for the last few years,” Hudson told The Daily Progress. “I think about how many meetings I’ve attended with the county board where Rob Bell, whose been the delegate from Albemarle, and I were the only ones who showed up.

During the forum, Hudson said that, although Deeds has been a Virginia legislator for 20 years longer than her, the fact that he lives in Fredericksburg - nearly two hours away from Charlottesville - makes it more difficult for him to connect with the community.

Deeds said that has not stopped him from serving the community for more than two decades.

“I don’t know that there’s really a transition necessary,” Deeds said. “Charlottesville, Albemarle and Nelson are 62% of the people I represent right now. When you include the rest of Albemarle County, I’ve represented more than 80% of the territory in the last 20 years.”

District 11 will also include Amherst and Louisa Counties, where Deeds said has begun to establish new relationships with community stakeholders.