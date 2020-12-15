Police use bean bag rounds in arrest of Charlottesville man

Charlottesville Police officers shot a city man with so-called bean bag rounds Tuesday morning after the reportedly refused to remove his hands from his pockets while indicating he was carrying a firearm, police officials said.
Tayveon Laric Brown, 20, was treated for minor injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center after he was struck by the bean bag rounds, police said. He is currently in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending an appearance in court.
A police spokesman said Brown was reported to police as being in the 400 block of Garrett Street and having arrest warrants out for him.
Brown had been arrested Dec. 13 for brandishing a firearm at a Charlottesville resident but was released the next day. That incident led officers to be wary of Brown when they encountered him shortly after 9 a.m., the spokesman said.
“While he is considered innocent of those charges until proven guilty, officers were knowledgeable of this previous firearm-related incident when they responded to today’s call,” police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in a release.
“Brown refused to cooperate with officers and refused to comply with their commands, specifically refusing to remove his hands from his pockets as he was gesturing as if to indicate he had a firearm in his pocket,” Hawn said. “In response to the refusal to comply, and believing he was currently armed, an officer deployed multiple less-lethal “bean bag” rounds at Brown. Brown was then taken safely into custody.”
Bean bag rounds are designed to incapacitate a person causing life-threatening injuries. The bag expands on impact and strikes about a square inch of the body.
Designed to stun a person in order to make an arrest, there are cases where the rounds have resulted in death.
Records of Brown's arrest were not available Tuesday from the Charlottesville General District Court. Police said he has been charged with brandishing a firearm; forgery, giving police a false identity; and drunk in public.
