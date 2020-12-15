Police use bean bag rounds in arrest of Charlottesville man

Charlottesville Police officers shot a city man with so-called bean bag rounds Tuesday morning after the reportedly refused to remove his hands from his pockets while indicating he was carrying a firearm, police officials said.

Tayveon Laric Brown, 20, was treated for minor injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center after he was struck by the bean bag rounds, police said. He is currently in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending an appearance in court.

A police spokesman said Brown was reported to police as being in the 400 block of Garrett Street and having arrest warrants out for him.

Brown had been arrested Dec. 13 for brandishing a firearm at a Charlottesville resident but was released the next day. That incident led officers to be wary of Brown when they encountered him shortly after 9 a.m., the spokesman said.

“While he is considered innocent of those charges until proven guilty, officers were knowledgeable of this previous firearm-related incident when they responded to today’s call,” police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in a release.