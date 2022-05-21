Police seek Madison man in connection with shooting

Albemarle County police have charged a Madison man in connection with the early Saturday morning shooting of a person at a county home.

Police say they have obtained arrest warrants for Danny J. Wynkoop on charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony. Both charges are felonies.

Police say they do not know where Wynkoop is, but they don’t consider him a threat to the community at large.

According to investigators, police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway, also known as Route 53, around 2 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had left the home in a private vehicle to get emergency medical attention.

The wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Police released Wynkoop’s name after obtaining the warrants but did not release further information as to what led to the shooting. They ask anyone with information on the incident, or Wynkoop’s whereabouts, to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 972-4000.