Police say victim knew his killer

Eldridge Vandrew Smith, the man riddled with bullets inside a vehicle near Fifeville Park Saturday night, likely knew his killer, according to Police Chief Michael Kochis.

"We do not believe this to be random," Kochis told the NBC29 television station. "We believe that the person may have been known to Mr. Smith."

While Kochis did not reply to a texted request for information from the Daily Progress, he told the television station that officers want the public's help in solving the crime that claimed the life of Smith, a 36-year-old city resident.

"We believe somebody knows what happened," Kochis told the station."We don't have a specific suspect, but detectives are still working on this, and they are making some progress."

Meanwhile, a group organized to fight street violence is mourning one of its own.

"It is with heavy hearts that we must say RIP to one of our own Squad members," says an Instagram post by the B.U.C.K. Squad. "Eldridge, also known as Skeeta, was on his way to work when he was murdered."

Smith was found dead inside an SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street around 9:41 p.m. Saturday with multiple shell casings found nearby, according to a police release. The site is about halfway between the University of Virginia Medical Center and Buford Middle School.

"This incident only amplifies the importance of our work and our mission," concluded the B.U.C.K. Squad's Instagram post. "We will continue to try our best to prevent these occurrences in honor of those whose lives have been lost."

Smith's slaying was the third shooting in less than a week in Charlottesville. A juvenile male and adult woman were shot in separate incidents late Jan. 23, close to downtown. Since September, nine people have been killed and 15 injured by gunfire in Charlottesville and Albemarle.