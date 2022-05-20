 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

ACPD

Albemarle County Police have identified two Palmyra-area residents as the two people who were killed in a three-vehicle crash at U.S. 29 and Interstate 64 Thursday afternoon.

Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.

The juvenile’s name was not released. Both Warrick and the juvenile were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the truck was injured in the crash and transported to University of Virginia Medical Center with injuries that were life-threatening. A third vehicle parked on the roadside was also involved and its occupant was not injured.

The crash occurred around 5:32 p.m. at the intersection, which was recently redesigned by the Virginia Department of Transportation because of safety concerns.

The crash is still under investigation. There have been seven people killed this year in six fatal crashes in the county. Five of the crashes were or are being investigated by the county police and one by the Virginia State Police.

