Police rule October 15 deaths as murder and suicide
Albemarle County Police say the Oct. 15 deaths of an adult man and a juvenile appear to be the result of a murder and suicide.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 6700 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike near Crozet around 5:45 a.m. that day and found the man and child dead.

Police are not releasing further information. They say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community at-large.

Albemarle County police ask that anyone with information regarding the deaths contact the Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

