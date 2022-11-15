Police respond to fake active shooter call at Walker Upper Elementary

Walker Upper Elementary School was the victim of a hoax active shooter call on Tuesday morning.

This was the fourth swatting—a false report of an emergency—that Charlottesville City Schools have seen since Sept. 19. It came 36 hours after a real mass shooting at the University of Virginia that left three people dead and two injured.

Students in city schools did not have class on Monday as UVa was still under a shelter-in-place order while police searched for the suspect. City schools resumed classes Tuesday knowing that while “we’ll have a normal schedule, we know it will not be a normal day,” superintendent Royal Gurley Jr. wrote in a message to families.

Charlottesville High School received a fake active shooter call on Sept. 19. Buford Middle School was the target of a swatting twice in one month: on Sept. 20 and Oct. 20.

Walker students were under lockdown for 18 minutes from the time police arrived until they gave the all-clear, Charlottesville City Schools spokesperson Amanda Korman said.

City schools sent a message to Walker families at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday.

“Again, all students and staff are safe. Police have now cleared the building and found no threat. Police arrived at Walker after receiving a 911 call about an active shooter at the school. However, the inspection found no weapon or other threat to students. Students are briefly being held indoors now but we will soon resume our regular bell schedule. We know these hoax reports are extremely stressful to students, staff, and families. We will give you a more complete update at the end of the day,” the message said.

“My 10 year old called me in tears. Our kids are not ok,” UVa professor Kristen Naegle tweeted.

Charlottesville police advised families to check in with their children in a press release. “Especially after this week’s tragedy at UVA, we understand the anxiety and stress these hoaxes cause our community,” the press release said. It recommended using mental health services offered by city schools or CareSolace.