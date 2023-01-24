Police investigating car break-ins near Darden Towe Park

Police are investigating a string of car break-ins near Darden Towe Park and Pantops Shopping Center.

There have been six break-ins reported in the area since Jan. 11, Albemarle County police told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

Four of the break-ins were reported at Darden Towe and the other two near Pantops, said police spokeswoman Bridgette Butysnki.

Butynski said she was unable to provide the exact addresses for the reported crimes and that there has been no security footage provided of the reported incidents.

“The two original ones in that grouping were on the 11th,” said Butynski. The remaining four occurred between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19, she said.

A user on social media site Reddit said she was among the victims of the reported break-ins.

“My purse was hidden under the seat out of sight – I know better than to leave it exposed,” the user wrote in a public post.

The Daily Progress was unable to contact the user directly using the app.