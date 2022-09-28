Police identify man who died in Sept. 15 shooting

The man Charlottesville police say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the corner of Elliott Avenue and Sixth Street SE Sept. 15 has been identified.

Police said the man is Robert Damon Hughes Jr., 43, of Charlottesville.

An obituary indicates that Hughes was a self-employed handyman who had graduated from Charlottesville High School.

According to Charlottesville Police, an officer who knew Hughes and that Hughes had an arrest warrant out on him approached Hughes as the man sat his car. The officer spent a few moments talking with Hughes before Hughes sped away, crashing into several parked cars.

Police said Hughes stopped his vehicle and as officers approached, a single gunshot rang out from inside the car. When officers got to the car, Hughes was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began applying medical care and rescue crews took over once they arrived at the scene, but Hughes died from the wound.

A Charlottesville Police spokesman said Hughes was wanted for something called a surety's capias. According to state law, a surety's capias is issued after a bail bondsman decides to end the bail agreement between himself and the person the bondsman bailed out.

A bond is to ensure that a person charged with an offense will show up for court if that person is released.

A bondsman can back out of an agreement for a variety reasons, including someone committing another crime, possessing a firearm if ordered not to, missing court-ordered appointments or missing a court hearing.

If a bondsman backs out of an agreement, it means the person for whom the bondsman issued bail must be arrested because there is no longer a guarantee the person will show for court hearings. Another bond hearing could then be held for the person arrested, new bond set and another bondsman located.

No reason for the end of the bail agreement with Hughes was cited. Available court records show that Hughes incurred no felony charges in Charlottesville and Albemarle court in the past decade.

An active investigation into Hughes' death is continuing, said city spokesperson Kyle Ervin. Citizens with information are urged to call 970-3373.