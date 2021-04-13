 Skip to main content
Police identify city man as bicyclist killed in Monday crash
Police identify city man as bicyclist killed in Monday crash

Albemarle County police have identified the bicyclist killed Monday in a crash with two motor vehicles as a 66-year-old Charlottesville man.

Police said Robert Ryals Bowman died at the University of Virginia Medical Center Monday after his bicycle collided with two vehicles at the intersection of Ivy Road and Bloomfield road. The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m..

Police are still investigating the crash and are not currently releasing more information.

Bowman’s death is the first traffic fatality to be investigated by county police so far this year.

Albemarle County Police Department badge
