A person was shot and injured Saturday night in the 400 block of 10th Street near the Dairy Market, according to information released by the University of Virginia Police in an Instagram post.

The victim, who has not been identified, was admitted to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Charlottesville police received a report of aggravated assault at 8:49 p.m. Saturday. University of Virginia police received a call for the shooting at the same time.

The victim could not describe the shooter but said the suspect drove a cream-colored car.

Those with information about the incident can call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.