Pedestrian struck, killed on Rio Road

A 70-year-old Charlottesville man who was struck by a car on Rio Road Sunday night has died of his injuries, according to Albemarle County police.
Scott Kennedy Rooth was struck on East Rio Road at Albemarle Square around 9:48 p.m., police said. Albemarle County Fire/Rescue rushed Rooth to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment where he later died of his injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department's fatal crash reconstruction team. It’s the eighth fatal crash to be investigated by county police in 2022. That does not include fatal crashes in the county that are investigated by Virginia State Police.