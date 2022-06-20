 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pedestrian struck, killed on Rio Road

  • 0
ACPD

A 70-year-old Charlottesville man who was struck by a car on Rio Road Sunday night has died of his injuries, according to Albemarle County police.

Scott Kennedy Rooth was struck on East Rio Road at Albemarle Square around 9:48 p.m., police said. Albemarle County Fire/Rescue rushed Rooth to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment where he later died of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department's fatal crash reconstruction team. It’s the eighth fatal crash to be investigated by county police in 2022. That does not include fatal crashes in the county that are investigated by Virginia State Police.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youngkin budget amendments target gas tax, education, inmate sentence credits

Youngkin budget amendments target gas tax, education, inmate sentence credits

Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t vetoing anything in the budgets the General Assembly adopted this month, but he is seeking changes to the spending plans to suspend the state gas tax for three months, loosen the rules for eligibility and funding of lab schools outside of local K-12 systems, and amend sentencing credits for prison inmates to prevent the release of more than 500 inmates this summer.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Want to know what a digital future looks like?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert