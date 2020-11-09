 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by vehicle last week has died.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle last week has died.

A Troy man who was struck by vehicle on Election Day while crossing U.S. 29 near the Fashion Square Mall has died of his injuries, according to Albemarle County police.

Marcos E. Arroyo, 23, was crossing the multi-lane roadway near the intersection with Twentyninth Place around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver.

Arroyo is the third pedestrian to be killed in the county in 2020.

