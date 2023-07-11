Allegations of misconduct and incompetence have bombarded the Buckingham County election office since last November, shoving the rural county — where there is more cattle than voters — and its civil servants into the national spotlight.

Now, after the entire office chose to resign rather than tolerate the accusations, a staff of four has been replaced by a staff of two.

In an attempt to put the drama behind them — including bitter and often personal feuds — local Democrats and Republicans have reached an uneasy peace; both sides now claim the newly staffed office is prepared for the upcoming general election in November.

“There will be a fair and free election this November,” Ramona Christian told The Daily Progress. “All election laws will be followed.”

There is a deep irony in Christian’s words. The chairwoman of the Buckingham County Republican Committee who is now trying to assuage voter concerns may be the very reason voters had concerns in the first place.

She insists she never made allegations of voter fraud in the county. But two sources told The Daily Progress that Christian emailed an unsubstantiated document to the local Republican Party that claimed absentee ballots in the county’s 2022 General Election came from nonresidents.

One of those sources is Thomas Jordan Miles III, a Democrat on the county Board of Supervisors.

“Sure there were [fraud allegations],” Miles told The Daily Progress. “Ms. Christian was peddling misinformation.”

Despite that, Miles agrees with Christian that the upcoming general election will go smoothly.

“We have a good registrar and a good electoral board,” he said.

That’s a more optimistic view than he and other community leaders had a few months ago.

“Due to prior harassment and intimidation, we weren’t sure we’d have enough election workers to have an election in November,” he said.

Both Christian and Miles have put their faith in Ginger Chiesa, the county’s new general registrar.

“I want every voter to know the office is up and running,” Chiesa told The Daily Progress, adding that she has previously worked elections in counties across the commonwealth.

Yet the fact remains that the staff has been cut in half since the mass exodus that occurred earlier this year. Chiesa said the office is seeking to hire a deputy registrar and temporary staff.

Buckingham County did not have any primary elections in June, meaning the new staff has not yet been tested.

Turnover in an election office can be a challenge. That’s partly why many counties prefer to reappoint a general registrar rather than replace them.

In Buckingham, for instance, Margaret Thomas served as general registrar for 28 years before retiring in 2019.

Lindsey Taylor was on track to serve a long tenure herself. After taking over as registrar in October 2019, she regularly received glowing annual reviews from the county electoral board.

But last March, a new board, including two Republicans nominated by Christian, voted 2-1 not to reappoint Taylor.

“Out of the four years she’s been doing this job, I personally think she’s been doing a wonderful job,” Gail Braxton, then-chair of the board, told a crowd after casting the lone dissenting vote.

Virginia election law says that whichever party controls the Executive Mansion in Richmond gets to have a majority on every local electoral board across the commonwealth. The local party chair — in this case Christian — gets to nominate people for the board.

So why did two of her nominations ultimately choose to oust Taylor at the end of her four-year term as registrar?

“There is no reason,” Sandy Banks, who voted against Taylor’s reappointment, told The Daily Progress.

“Our thoughts were that we should see what was available,” Banks said when pressed. “We just felt like we needed to look at all of our options.”

Christian said she interviewed a number of candidates for the role. One of them, Randy Biggers, told NBC News that in order to be considered, he’d have to be willing to fire Taylor.

The Daily Progress could not reach Biggers for comment.

Christian, meanwhile, has denied that allegation outright.

“That is not true. That’s not how [the question] was stated, no,” she said.

But she did not deny asking candidates if they’d be willing to fire a general registrar if appointed.

“My purpose with those question in interviews with candidates was to know if they could make hard decisions,” she said. “I needed them to be able to follow law and do what needed to be done. There was no vendetta.”

Banks and Christian said that Taylor had the opportunity to reapply for her own job. Instead, she chose to walk away.

“Taylor chose to resign from her position. She was not fired,” Christian said.

Banks, one of Christian’s nominations, is still on the electoral board.

And while both of the Republicans said they are happy with Chiesa, who Christian described as “absolutely phenomenal”, it remains to be seen whether that praise will continue or diminish come November.

Or if they will make accusations of misconduct.

Both Banks and Christian appear at least sympathetic with the conspiracy theory that former president Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Biden won that race with more than 81 million votes, the most of any presidential candidate in history, compared to Trump’s 74 million. A photo of Banks and Christian posing with ardent election denier Mike Lindell is on Facebook.

Banks, like Christian, denies ever accusing Taylor or her office of fraud.

But emails obtained by The Daily Progress show that Banks sent out the same press release as Christian alleging voter fraud. The document claims that 21% of absentee ballots in the 2022 General Election in Buckingham County came from nonresidents.

The release was authored by the Election Process Education Corporation, or EPEC, a nonprofit group.

The Daily Progress found a copy of the document online under EPEC’s domain name.

When asked about the release and its claims, an EPEC employee told The Daily Progress via email, “Our analyst is re-running the numbers on our findings.”

The release was removed from the website shortly thereafter.

While there is no reason to suspect the upcoming election in Buckingham County will somehow be illegitimate, the same was true last year when Taylor and her staff had their integrity regularly questioned.

At a Jan. 4 electoral board meeting, Christian “accused myself and multiple individuals of breaking the law,” Taylor wrote to The Daily Progress in a text message. “She frequently spread false gossip about myself, my husband, my mother in law and others close to me.”

Audio recordings obtained by The Daily Progress offer a peak at that gossip.

Speaking with a Republican candidate in 2022, Christian can be heard in the recording claiming that Taylor was not welcomed by her own family and mother-in-law. “They don’t even want her at functions because she’s so far-left-leaning,” she says.

Responding to the recording, Taylor emphasized that her family does not have any relationship with Christian.

“We do not know her and she does not know us. It’s disturbing,” Taylor said.

The audio also suggests Christian thought Taylor was attempting to swing the election.

“She has supposedly sent word to me and my committee that she’s going to do everything in her power to make sure the Republicans don’t win,” Christian is heard saying.

Taylor said the accusations she faced became too much to bear, citing intense stress on her mental wellbeing.

“I felt the need to protect my family and myself and to leave this toxic environment,” she said.

Christian wrote to The Daily Progress that she, “never accused Miss Taylor or anyone of voter fraud.”

Her concern, she said, was that there were too many independents working the polls on Election Day.

Not long after beginning her phone interview with The Daily Progress, Christian could be heard sorting through papers. She had to get out her book on election law, she said, before pointing to section 24.2-115 of the Code of Virginia.

“If practicable, no more than one-third of the total number of officers appointed for each precinct may be citizens who do not represent any political party,” she read.

Christian said the number of officials unaffiliated with either party exceeded the one-third limit. She did not view the “if practicable” portion of the clause as an acceptable explanation.

The Daily Progress contacted the Virginia Election Department to learn if exceeding the one-third limit would be an election law violation, but has yet to receive a response.

Two Virginia election experts, however, are unconvinced by Christian’s argument.

“Officers don’t want to get mixed up in the politics of it and don’t want to be designated as a party person,” Brenda Cabrera, president of Voter Registrars Association of Virginia, told The Daily Progress. “They want to be unaffiliated.”

Christian appears to think some of those “unaffiliated officers” were actually Democrats in disguise.

An article by the Election Integrity Project, which was sent to The Daily Progress by Christian, claims Taylor “resigned after being caught packing precincts.”

Amid the late unpleasantness, Christian, Taylor and even the Republican Party of Virginia are trying to move on.

“The departure of the Buckingham County registrar and staff earlier this year was unfortunate,” Richard Anderson, chairman of the state GOP, told The Daily Progress in an email. “From my perspective, we are now beyond the contention of the recent past.”

For the time being, Buckingham County’s warring parties have reached a ceasefire.

“Right now, we have peace in the valley, and I think this small Republican faction has finally seen the writing on the wall,” said Miles.

But how long that peace lasts, and whether this November’s election will reignite the county’s underlying fire, remains to be seen.