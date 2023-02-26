The Pantops Community Advisory Committee plans to meet on Monday to discuss the Albemarle County Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting’s agenda calls for a high-level overview and open discussion of the Comprehensive Plan, otherwise known as AC44.

The schedule also calls for updates from two county supervisors: committee liaison Bea LaPisto-Kirtley and board Chair Donna Price.

Albemarle County’s Planning Division is leading an update of the county Comprehensive Plan, which began in spring of 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2024. The plan will set priorities and serve as a guide for future development in Albemarle County.

This Comprehensive Plan update is an opportunity to incorporate the community’s recent work, better understand the lives of Albemarle County residents and plan for an “equitable and resilient future.”

The Comprehensive Plan will be in effect until 2044, with periodic updates, thus the name AC44.

Albemarle County's community advisory committees are committees that meet monthly to support county staff and the Board of Supervisors in implementing their development area's master plan. Committee members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Each committee has a liaison from the Planning Commission, Board of Supervisors and county planning staff.

The Pantops Community Advisory Committee meets monthly to support county staff and the Board of Supervisors in updating and implementing the Pantops Master Plan. These meetings are open to the public and provide an opportunity for open conversation about ongoing development in the area.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Kessler Conference Room at ​​Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at 595 Martha Jefferson Drive east of Charlottesville.