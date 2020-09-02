Pandemic forces changes in Day of Caring, but the event goes on

For the first time in its 29-year history, the United Way Laurence E. Richardson Day of Caring was all about people keeping their social distance.
From the kick off breakfast to the projects chosen to help out nonprofits to the limited number of volunteers, the day was a distanced version of its former self, but that didn’t dampen spirits.
“We always kick off the day with a breakfast rally but with social distancing in this time of COVID, it’s not possible to do it the way we used to,” said Caroline Emerson, vice president of community engagement and campaign for the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, as she placed balloons and straightened posters prior to the morning’s meal.
“We can only have about 50 people at the breakfast so what we’re doing is those who can’t be with us will pick up breakfast here and take it out to the project sites with them,” Emerson said. “Like everyone else, we’re trying to find another way.”
The breakfast was streamed live on Facebook for those volunteers who might otherwise have attended.
“This year we’ve had to be creative about offering and implementing new, virtual, decentralized projects to still allow for people to volunteer because we remain convinced that this event is one that should continue,” said Ravi Respeto, president and chief executive officer for the charity.
“In this era of uncertainty brought about by COVID-19 it’s heartening to know that hundreds of people in our community still have the energy and selflessness to give of themselves to help their neighbors and community,” she said.
Much changed for the charity’s event that brings more than 2,000 volunteers out of the office and into the community to help nonprofits, groups and individuals with needed repairs and projects. The limitations led organizers to hope for about 300 volunteers, but nearly 1,000 offered.
The event is designed to not just give volunteers a chance to get out and do something good for the community but to connect people willing to volunteer with organizations that need volunteers.
While many of the projects are normally indoors with colleagues working closely, this year more of the events are being done online and outdoors, charity officials said.
“Some volunteers are offering software training and other services this year that can be done virtually,” Emerson explained. “There is some mentoring and training being done virtually and the traditional projects are being done outside.”
Emerson said the change not only helps nonprofits in slightly different ways, but still allows volunteers to help who otherwise may not be able to participate in the Day of Caring.
“A lot of people are working from home and others are not going out as much and this allows them to participate,” she said. “The people who love to get out and down and dirty can still do that.”
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, known as CATEC, got a hand from 15 employees of Management Services Corporation who helped the school complete its indoor-outdoor classroom space.
Last year, before COVID-19 closed school, CATEC officials gathered materials including wood for picnic tables, dirt, mulch, a hydroponic system, seed starter kits, and pots for the project.
Culinary Arts students receive training on how to use the systems, practice planting and growing and use the produce for cooking lessons.
“MSC has always been a big fan of CATEC's education and support of a local, skilled labor force. We look forward to spending the Day of Caring at CATEC and working hard on projects that further their mission," said Steve Houchens, MSC vice president.
The Day of Caring was sponsored this year by the University of Virginia, which has traditionally provided hundreds of volunteers for the day. The sponsorship, officials said, strengthens ties between the university and the community.
“It’s important that UVa not be set apart. As a part of this community we want to work hard to be a positive contributor to the fabric of Charlottesville,” said Louis Nelson, vice provost for Academic Outreach and a professor of architectural history. “We’re proud to support the United Way in their recognition and promotion of services, especially in these extraordinary times.”
The charity also created the Caring for Community Awards presented to a dozen organizations and people at the breakfast to honor volunteer efforts.
“We thought it was important to do something special for the community this fall, especially to try and shine a light on those who went above and beyond in response to the pandemic,” said Emerson. “We are not devaluing the hard work done by others in our community, nor are we turning service into a popularity contest. We are merely working to shine a light on those who, as voted by their fellow community members, deserve a bit of extra recognition for their generosity.”
The awards were given to members of the faith community, local government, nonprofits, medical caregivers and others who have contributed to the community.
Winners of the inaugural Above and Beyond awards were Siri Russell, Charlottesville Community Cares; Cville Craft Aid; Commonwise Home Care; All Blessings Flow; Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen; Brassiere Saison; Hospice of the Piedmont; Faith Christian Academy; Dr. Taison Bell; Heather Kellams; and Charles “Alex-Zan” Alexander
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!