Pandemic forces changes in Day of Caring, but the event goes on

For the first time in its 29-year history, the United Way Laurence E. Richardson Day of Caring was all about people keeping their social distance.

From the kick off breakfast to the projects chosen to help out nonprofits to the limited number of volunteers, the day was a distanced version of its former self, but that didn’t dampen spirits.

“We always kick off the day with a breakfast rally but with social distancing in this time of COVID, it’s not possible to do it the way we used to,” said Caroline Emerson, vice president of community engagement and campaign for the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, as she placed balloons and straightened posters prior to the morning’s meal.

“We can only have about 50 people at the breakfast so what we’re doing is those who can’t be with us will pick up breakfast here and take it out to the project sites with them,” Emerson said. “Like everyone else, we’re trying to find another way.”

The breakfast was streamed live on Facebook for those volunteers who might otherwise have attended.

“This year we’ve had to be creative about offering and implementing new, virtual, decentralized projects to still allow for people to volunteer because we remain convinced that this event is one that should continue,” said Ravi Respeto, president and chief executive officer for the charity.

“In this era of uncertainty brought about by COVID-19 it’s heartening to know that hundreds of people in our community still have the energy and selflessness to give of themselves to help their neighbors and community,” she said.