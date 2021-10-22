PACEM programs provide push for success

Teri Holloman is a competent and confident woman with her own place to live, a two-bedroom apartment in Charlottesville that she shares with her fiancé, Kenny, and her mother-in-law.

It wasn’t always thus.

Holloman has fought with substance abuse, depression and the ghosts of physical and sexual abuse as well as the emotional trauma those events stamp deep into a person’s psyche. Despite those issues, she had worked to build a life for herself.

Then came the night when she woke up in a blazing bedroom in her Orange County house.

“I almost died in that fire,” she recalls, as she sits in an armchair in her not fancy but very comfortable living room. “I had fallen asleep, and when I awoke my whole room was on fire and my bed was on fire with me in it. It was like, well, a few more seconds…”

Holloman somehow made it up and out.

“I don’t know what or why, but something woke me up out of a dead sleep. A few more seconds and I would have been gone,” she says, softly. “I managed to get out of the room and got my mother-in-law out and the dogs out of the house and from there we got separated for a while.”