Almost exactly 250 years after Thomas Jefferson gifted a corner of his estate to an Italian viticulturist with plans to establish a thriving vineyard and winery, the foundation dedicated to preserving the Founding Father’s legacy has bought back the land.

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation said on Thursday it had acquired Jefferson Vineyards for $11.75 million.

The deal, which was finalized on Jan. 4, includes more than 400 acres off Thomas Jefferson Parkway in the Albemarle County community of Simeon south of Charlottesville. The acreage is a little less than 2 miles down the road from Monticello, the former home of the third U.S. president which is owned and operated today by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.

“It is an acquisition not a merger,” foundation spokeswoman Jennifer Lyon told The Daily Progress on Thursday.

Lyon said that the foundation has no intention of making any changes to the staff at the vineyard but could not go into further detail at this time on the group’s plans for the property.

Jefferson Vineyards staff directed all inquiries on the sale to the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.

The vineyard property totals hundreds of acres but only about 22 are planted grape fields, according to Jefferson Vineyards’ website. A large portion of the land is listed as under conservation, according to Albemarle County property records.

For nearly 40 years, Jefferson Vineyards has been owned and operated by the Woodward family. But its history as a vineyard and its ties to the Founding Father’s name date back even further than that.

In 1773, Jefferson gifted 193 acres south of Monticello to Filippo, sometimes called Philip, Mazzei, who was a Florentine merchant, surgeon and horticulturist.

Jefferson was a noted fan of European wines and was dedicated to establishing a winemaking industry in Virginia and the United States. Wine historian Thomas Pinney called him “the greatest patron of wine and winegrowing that this country has yet had.”

In 1774, Mazzei purchased an additional 281 acres that he added to his own estate, which he had named Colle. Mazzei built a house there and began clearing the land and planting vines. That same year, he announced a "Proposal for forming a Company or Partnership, for the Purpose of raising and making Wine.”

The Virginia Wine Company had 38 shareholders, including Jefferson and George Washington.

It was not a success.

“A severe frost ruined many of the vines in 1774,” according to the Jefferson Vineyards website.

Mazzei was able to produce some wine from a variety of wild grapes, but never established a major winemaking enterprise. He remained undaunted, though.

Mazzei wrote in a letter to Washington, "In my opinion, when the country is populated in proportion to its extent, the best wine in the world will be made here. … I do not believe that nature is so favorable to growing vines in any country as this."

The American Revolution would take Mazzei away from his business and land in Virginia. He enlisted as a private and became involved in the national affairs of the fledgling country. He went back to Italy to ask for money to fund the revolution, and while he was away, rented Colle to a Hessian general.

“He rented his place to General Riedesel, whose horses in one week destroyed the whole labour of three or four years, and thus ended an experiment, which, from every appearance, would in a year or two more have established the practicability of that branch of culture in America,” Jefferson wrote in a 1793 letter.

Colle was eventually dismantled in the 1930s.

In 1939, Shirley and Stanley Woodward Sr. bought the property and built a house on the foundations of Mazzei’s.

In 1981, the Woodward family hired an Italian viticulturist of their own, Gabriele Rausse, and renewed Jefferson and Mazzei’s dream of growing grapes on the property. Rausse, who helped establish Barboursville Vineyards north of Charlottesville and who has a winery operation of his own now that bears his name, was more successful than his predecessors.

He planted Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other varietals on the property, according to Jefferson Vineyards. By 1984, two vineyards had been established on the property, then called Simeon Vineyards, and wine was being made.

Marie Jose and Stanley Woodward Jr. took the business over in 1996 and renamed it Jefferson Vineyards. In 2013, a third generation of Woodwards took over. And today, Alexa and Atilla Woodward run the enterprise.