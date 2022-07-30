 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Other motorists drop dimes on possible drunk driver

Motorists on U.S. 250 called 911 and helped Albemarle County police make an arrest of drunk driver Saturday morning.

After receiving calls about a vehicle driving erratically, including running into ditches and hitting things, Albemarle County Police found the vehicle on Ivy Road going toward Charlottesville.

After a short-lived, slow-speed pursuit, police arrested a Fishersville woman who is now charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police officials said they received calls from other motorists around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to report a possibly drunk driver in the Greenwood and Crozet areas along U.S. 250.

Callers told police the vehicle had driven several times into the ditch and struck a mail box while eastbound toward town.

Officers located the vehicle driving on Ivy Road and attempted to stop it, but the driver took time before pulling over. The car finally stopped in the Northridge Medical Park on Ivy Road.

Lois Grimm, of Fishersville, was arrested at the scene, police said. She has been charged with driving after forfeiting her license, hit and run of unattended property, eluding police and driving while intoxicated.

She was released on $2,500 unsecured bond.

Albemarle County Police Department badge
