 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Orange County High drummer will jam on with new kit

  • 0
Travis Williams

Travis Williams (right) with Robert McBride.

 SUBMITTED

An Orange County High School percussionist will continue to jam after snaring his own drum kit from a raffle winner at the recent Lake Anna Jazz Fest.

Despite playing drums for the Orange County High School Jazz Ensemble, Travis Williams did not have his own kit to practice on at home.

That all changed when a drum set was raffled off at Lake Anna Jazz Fest 2022 where the ensemble and Williams performed.

The raffle winner, a former drummer who attended Louisa High School in the 1970s, didn’t need the set and offered to donate it to the Orange County High School jazz band, but Tommy Doss, the band director, said the school already had a drum kit.

While the school had its own set, the band’s drummer, Williams, did not. Doss asked whether the organizers could give the kit to Williams, who had played during the Jazz Ensemble’s appearance, and everyone agreed.

Robert McBride, the president of Lake Anna Jazz, made the presentation to Williams.

People are also reading…

“I felt initial excitement and thankfulness, knowing that I would be able to practice drumming from home much easier,” Williams said.

The drums will beat into the future as Williams said he plans to continue drumming after high school, practicing and playing in gigs when he can.

McBride said the privilege of presenting the drums to Williams meant a lot.

“I know the thrill of being part of something and music and especially at that age, it means a lot to a kid,” McBride said. “If you’re in the band program, those are the kids you want to see in 10, 20, 50 years in all of the reunions, because you go through so much together.”

Lake Anna Jazz members work with areas schools, teaching masterclasses, helping with rehearsals and honing jazz chops, according to McBride. Of course, the concerts are also here to stay.

“We continue to try to bring really good music to the Lake Anna area and the shows will continue,” said McBride. “They’re always either free or heavily subsidized so that people can afford to get some really good music brought to their neighborhood.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.

“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”

Justice property to be auctioned off

Justice property to be auctioned off

Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.

CATEC in need of building trades instructor

CATEC in need of building trades instructor

“We have 60 students that have signed up because they want to learn building trades. If we don't have an instructor, that’s 60 potential future employees that aren't gonna get the opportunity to learn it.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This robo-fish could save the oceans by eating microplastics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert