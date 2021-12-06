One-shot, all-killed is UVa researcher's vaccine dream for COVID variants

With an entire Greek alphabet of COVID-19 mutants and variations doing their best to prolong the pandemic, developing a one-dose shot of immunity against the novel coronavirus seems like a dream.
For the University of Virginia’s Dr. Steven Zeichner, it’s a quest. He’s actively hunting for the one shot that will rule all of the variants and in a boosted human immune system bind them.
Zeichner’s dream is shared by researchers across the country who, much like his UVa Health research team, are trying to find the magic shot that would confer immunity to existing and up-and-coming mutations.
Although the dream is unlikely to come true soon, much of the research so far is promising for a vaccine that would be effective against t.
“Getting vaccinated, getting a booster and wearing masks are still the best way we have currently to take care of ourselves,” Zeichner said. “But as good as the current vaccines are, and they are good, we are still playing catch up to the virus and its mutations.”
That’s where research such as Zeichner’s come in. His research team, in a joint effort with Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng, is working on a method of vaccination that could prove cheap and easy to make as well be effective against all coronaviruses, including those that cause colds.
The vaccine is being tested in pigs to see if the methodology can fight COVID and a pig-particular coronavirus called porcine epidemic diarrhea.
The porcine diarrhea virus and the COVID-19 virus are distant relatives and have similar fusion peptides, the viral building block that attaches the virus to host cells.
The porcine virus has struck around the world and has sickened pigs so badly in the U.S. that nearly 10% of those infected die. Because pigs and humans have much in common, the study gave researchers a chance to test a vaccine theory in the porcine virus’ native host.
Earlier this year, the teams announced their research prevented pigs from getting sick by using one of two vaccines, one created for the pig virus and one for COVID-19.
Zeichner’s research focuses on the coronavirus’ viral fusion peptide, which is common among most coronaviruses and does not seem to differ in the genetic mutations of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
“The idea is to vaccinate by raising neutralizing antibodies to the fusion peptide of the spike glycoprotein, which is less prone to mutation and variation than the receptor binding domain of spike, where so many of the omicron mutations are,” said Dr. William Petri, also a researcher at UVa Health.
“What they have shown so far is that if they vaccinate with the SARS-CoV-2 fusion peptide, they have partial protection against diarrhea from the distantly-related porcine epidemic diarrhea virus,” Petri said. “This is encouraging to see cross-protection with such distantly-related coronaviruses and speaks to the potential of a pan-coronavirus vaccine.”
The process includes synthesizing the DNA that directs production of a piece of the virus and putting it in genetically altered E. coli bacteria, which then creates something called fusion peptides on its surface for the body to make easy antibodies.
“There are a number of groups working to make a universal coronavirus vaccine. People have been working for some time to develop a universal influenza vaccine so you don’t have to get a new flu shot every year,” Zeichner said. “That hasn’t worked, yet, but we’ve learned a lot that can be translated to the coronavirus.”
The one-shot-kills-all theory has been researched for some time and works with a variety of viruses, including smallpox, polio, measles and mumps. Those viruses differ from the SARS-CoV-19 virus that causes COVID-19 in that they do not mutate as quickly.
That makes outsmarting the COVID-19 virus more difficult.
Zeichner said the current vaccines are designed to teach the body’s immune system to generate antibodies by replicating a natural infection. The immune system keys on the COVID-19 virus’ spike proteins, which adhere to human cells to take them over and make them do the virus’ bidding.
In the meantime, the virus is always mutating and changing to find a way to combat immune systems and replicate itself.
Current mRNA vaccines train the immune system to recognize the whole spike protein on SARS-CoV-2, which is a biological key the virus uses to enter human cells. By teaching the body to recognize the spike protein through a vaccine, humans have a great antibody response, but the body may not recognize the protein anymore if enough mutations form.
“That’s how the virus protects itself from an immune response,” Zeichner said. “For instance, there are four human coronaviruses that cause the common cold and once you catch one, you are immune to that virus and are protected. But the virus mutates and in a couple of years, you can get reinfected again.”
Omicron has 30 mutations in the spike protein region, which could make it more transmissible, although researchers are not entirely sure.
“We need to understand that there’s more we don’t know about omicron than we do know,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, UVa Medical Center’s director of hospital epidemiology. “There are some 30 mutations in the spike protein and another 20 mutations, some of which may be for escaping immune responses and others to be more transmissible. We don’t know, yet.”
Although it would be possible to create vaccines for each variant, it would take too long and likely prove, in the long run, ineffective, Zeichner said.
“As good as the vaccines are, it would take several months to develop a variant-specific vaccine, test for quality control and run a trial,” he said. “Then it takes more months to distribute the vaccine and get it to the people.”
While the vaccine for one variant is being created, the virus is busy creating more variants.
“Say it takes six months to develop a variant vaccine and get it out. The virus has a million times faster response in creating mutations. If we only play catch-up, we’ll always be behind the virus,” he said. “We need to be more clever than the virus.”
Researchers across the country agree and are trying to do just that.
At the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, researchers are working on a single-shot permanent vaccine that fuses bits of spike proteins from many different COVID strains to give the body an immune response to different variants.
Called chimeric mRNA vaccines, the June study showed that mice receiving the shots were protected against infection from a bat coronavirus, SARS, SARS-CoV-2, and its beta variant.
At Duke University, in Raleigh, North Carolina, researchers used nanoparticles combined with the COVID mRNA to vaccinate macaques against COVID-19, SARS and a bat coronavirus.
“These results demonstrate that current mRNA-based vaccines may provide some protection from future outbreaks of zoonotic beta coronaviruses, and provide a multimeric protein platform for the further development of vaccines against multiple, or all, beta coronaviruses,” researchers wrote in the May study.
Zeichner’s method has an advantage of potentially being inexpensive and easy to make, allowing developing countries to create their own vaccines for as low as a dollar a dose.
Killed whole-cell vaccines, like the UVa pig vaccine, are common and used to fight deadly diseases such as like cholera and pertussis. Factories in many developing countries around the world make hundreds of millions of doses of those vaccines and likely could be adapted to make the one-shot COVID vaccine in the future.
The vaccine is created by growing the E. coli bacteria in a fermenter, not unlike those used to make beer, then killing them, loading them with viral fusion peptide and injecting them. The body then creates antibodies and an immune response to the peptide, which could confer long-term immunity to most, and maybe all coronaviruses.
From identifying a potential vaccine target to producing the vaccine-laden bacteria could be done in two to three weeks, making the vaccine delivery system ideal for a pandemic.
Meng and Zeichner found both the porcine and COVID vaccines prevented serious illnesses in the pigs, although they did not entirely prevent infection. In fact, the COVID vaccine actually helped fight the diarrhea-inducing virus.
The vaccines also primed the immune system of the pigs to mount a much more vigorous immune response to the infections.
The research is continuing, and Zeichner said there are other projects being worked on that could also prove effective.
“We’ve been trying to make it better in many ways and we have some we’re currently testing, but we’re not ready to test these on people,” he said. “We’ve made some progress and have new candidates we’ll test before too long.”
The researchers are working with the World Health Organization and the International Vaccine Institute to arrange clinical trials if and when the research results show it’s ready.
In the meantime, Zeichner said the current available vaccines, wearing masks indoors and keeping distance are solid recommendations to avoid COVID-19 as well as influenza and other viruses.