One-shot, all-killed is UVa researcher's vaccine dream for COVID variants

With an entire Greek alphabet of COVID-19 mutants and variations doing their best to prolong the pandemic, developing a one-dose shot of immunity against the novel coronavirus seems like a dream.

For the University of Virginia’s Dr. Steven Zeichner, it’s a quest. He’s actively hunting for the one shot that will rule all of the variants and in a boosted human immune system bind them.

Zeichner’s dream is shared by researchers across the country who, much like his UVa Health research team, are trying to find the magic shot that would confer immunity to existing and up-and-coming mutations.

Although the dream is unlikely to come true soon, much of the research so far is promising for a vaccine that would be effective against t.

“Getting vaccinated, getting a booster and wearing masks are still the best way we have currently to take care of ourselves,” Zeichner said. “But as good as the current vaccines are, and they are good, we are still playing catch up to the virus and its mutations.”