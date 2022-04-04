One day of snow creates four months of clean up

It’s not just the snow that the Virginia Department of Transportation has had to remove from streets.

Contractors and crews with VDOT have cut, lifted, pushed, packed and stacked more than a half-million cubic yards of debris, most of it from the Jan. 3 snowstorm that dropped more than a thousand trees onto Interstate 64 between Albemarle and Goochland counties.

VDOT officials say crews have removed 614,118 cubic yards. That, they say, equals about 13,549 truckloads of mostly downed trees and brush.

“This week, contractor crews are continuing to pick up debris from the side of Interstate 64 in Louisa County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Sharon Ketcham, VDOT spokeswoman. “This is an unprecedented amount of debris and our latest estimates say we will eventually clear at least 850,000 cubic yards of waste. In comparison, the derecho of 2012 left 120,000 cubic yards of debris.”

Ketcham said crews have cleared about 229,377 in hard-hit Louisa County, 125,000 cubic yards of Albemarle County debris and 50,000 cubic yards in Fluvanna County.

Along the interstate crews removed 195,000 cubic yards of debris.

Motorists can expect the left lane of the interstate to be closed between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138.