Officers who police say violated rights and policies are off the force

Fogel also disagreed about the department’s finding that Wood did not use excessive force by physically restraining Gilmore.

“Any force that is not legally justified is excessive force,” Fogel wrote. “In this case, your finding that Officer Wood unlawfully reengaged because of the exercise of free speech led to the conclusion that it was not lawful, and certainly in violation of the department’s policies, to detain, handcuff, and pat down and or takedown Mr. Gilmore.”

In Jaeger’s case, Brackney said body camera video shows the former officer grab a man who is screaming at a woman regarding their children. He put the man’s arm behind his back and briskly walked the man down a concrete ramp before slamming him into a wooden fence.

The man complained that the impact hurt him and asked for ice, complains of a headache and feeling dizzy. The man is arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Fairfax County, which the man said he was unaware of. No disorderly conduct charges were ever filed against the man.

The video was not released by police because of the appeal.

Brackney said the officers’ actions hurt the department’s relationship with minority communities and are examples of systemic racism.

"Their actions highlight the injustices that permeate the fabric of our society and of a criminal-legal system that is rooted in supremacy and anti-Black violence,” Brackney said. “Their actions erode the community’s confidence and elevate fears that Black and brown communities, Black men and people of color, will be brutalized, over-policed or under protected. And their actions validated those fears and concerns and harmed this community, and for that I am sorry.”

