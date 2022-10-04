OCHS notifies school community of ‘inappropriate situation’ inside classroom

Orange County Public Schools last week notified parents and the community of an “inappropriate situation” inside a high school classroom that occurred last month.

The school division’s human resources director, Yvonne Dawson, issued a statement saying that the division was “aware of an inappropriate situation that occurred in one of our high school classrooms last week. Building and division leadership responded immediately and took all necessary steps to address this situation and ensure the welfare of our students,” she said.

While she did not specifically address the incident, members of the Orange County High School community said a teacher inadvertently displayed suggestive images while using a classroom projector. Some pictures of the alleged incident were posted on Facebook last week.

“OCPS has a staff conduct policy that clearly defines requirements for professional performance and personal behavior. Maintaining a positive environment conducive to teaching and learning remains our top priority. We would like to thank our community for their continued support.”

Dawson said the teacher involved is still employed by the school division, and “it would be illegal to discuss anything further.”

The mother of one student in the classroom where the images were displayed said she was concerned with what she believes is the school division’s delayed response to the situation.

OCPS has not immediately returned further requests for comment.