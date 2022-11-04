Noose suspect out on bond; UVa promises swift action if seen on Grounds

The man charged with intimidation for placing a noose on the statue of Homer on University of Virginia Grounds is out on bond, UVa Police announced Friday.

UVa police also sent a strong message that the suspect, Shane Dennis, is not welcome on UVa Grounds and will be incarcerated again if he violates the terms of his bond.

"We'll act quickly," UVa Deputy Police Chief Bryant K. Hall said. "We know that this has caused a lot of pain on Grounds and in the community. That's why we wanted to notify the public to let them know he's out."

Dennis was released from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail on Nov. 3 on $10,000 bond, according to UVa police. Dennis agreed to receive mental health treatment and also to abide by UVa's 'no trespass' order, which bars him from setting foot on Grounds.

Dennis had been arrested Oct. 24 and charged with displaying a noose for public intimidation. He appeared for a bond hearing Oct. 25 in Albemarle County District Court, but bond was denied. He also was charged with contempt of court that day, and his bond hearing was continued.

Hall said the community has worked closely with the police to help solve the case.

"People are concerned," Hall said. "A noose is typically considered a symbol of hate."

As a result, students, faculty and others on campus have a right to know that the suspect has been released on bond, Hall said.

UVa police are also working closely with the Commonwealth Attorney's office to ensure there is not a repeat.

"They are poised to respond, and we are in close touch," he said.

If Dennis violates the terms of his bond, it will be revoked and he will be incarcerated again, UVa said.

UVa police as well as UVa Ambassadors are aware, Hall said, and will respond quickly if they see someone matching his description. In addition, the police department asks the community at large to be on the lookout as well.

"We're very appreciative of the support we have received," said Hall.