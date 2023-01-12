 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New PVCC tech center to open in early 2024

  • 0
president runyon signs beam.jpeg

PVCC President Jean Runyon signs a beam for the new Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center; photo courtesy of PVCC.

Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted a ceremony Wednesday celebrating a new technology center set to open at the campus in early 2024.

The nearly $26 million project is planned to include manufacturing, robotics, cybersecurity and forensics labs, instructional spaces, a cafe and student meeting spaces at full build-out. The bulk of the funding for the building came from the state, but $7 million came from donations to PVCC’s Pathways Campaign, according to the school.

The Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center, named after one of the founding members of the first PVCC College Board, will be the first building in the Virginia Community College system to rely entirely on renewable sources of energy.

“As we celebrate 50 years of excellence and impact, we are building for the future. This new facility will ensure PVCC students are prepared for in-demand careers and supported on their journey to enter the workforce, earn a credential, or transfer to a four-year university or college,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said in a statement.

People are also reading…

The community college hosted a beam signing on Wednesday and invited members of the PVCC community to participate.

“The beam signing was a symbolic nod to the Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center's intended purpose to serve students and create a pipeline of talent in the community for generations to come,” PVCC spokeswoman Susian Brooks told The Daily Progress in an email.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

A teacher was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to police and school officials. No students were injured but an adult was taken to the hospital. Police believe they have the person responsible in custody but declined to provide any details about that person Friday afternoon. However, at least one child who said she witnessed the ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert