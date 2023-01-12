New PVCC tech center to open in early 2024

Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted a ceremony Wednesday celebrating a new technology center set to open at the campus in early 2024.

The nearly $26 million project is planned to include manufacturing, robotics, cybersecurity and forensics labs, instructional spaces, a cafe and student meeting spaces at full build-out. The bulk of the funding for the building came from the state, but $7 million came from donations to PVCC’s Pathways Campaign, according to the school.

The Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center, named after one of the founding members of the first PVCC College Board, will be the first building in the Virginia Community College system to rely entirely on renewable sources of energy.

“As we celebrate 50 years of excellence and impact, we are building for the future. This new facility will ensure PVCC students are prepared for in-demand careers and supported on their journey to enter the workforce, earn a credential, or transfer to a four-year university or college,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said in a statement.

The community college hosted a beam signing on Wednesday and invited members of the PVCC community to participate.

“The beam signing was a symbolic nod to the Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center's intended purpose to serve students and create a pipeline of talent in the community for generations to come,” PVCC spokeswoman Susian Brooks told The Daily Progress in an email.