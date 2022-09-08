Queen Elizabeth II has died

Queen Elizabeth II of England is dead.

Millions around the world are in mourning as the news spreads about the beloved Queen's death.

Here in Charlottesville, some have personal memories of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen visited Charlottesville in 1976, the year of the Bicentennial Celebration, touring Monticello and the Rotunda on Grounds at the University of Virginia.

As those in our city mourn, we want to hear what the Queen of England meant to you. American fascination with British royalty has always been a mystery to many. But Queen Elizabeth II seemed to enjoy almost universal respect. What did you most admire? Her sense of duty? Her service during World War II as a mechanic? Her ability to keep calm and carry on?

We offer our deepest sympathy to her family and those who loved her most as well as to those who admired her from afar.

We would love to hear from you. Please send your thoughts to vanderson@dailyprogress.com