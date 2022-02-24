Putin aiming for reorientation of Ukraine, not total domination, says UVa law professor

UVa law professor Paul B. Stephan was attending a meeting at Leningrad State University in 1991 when a short, cocky man entered the seminar room and started to dominate the meeting. The man was a nobody in the international legal community, and yet he did not seem the least inhibited as he unabashedly took over the meeting.

"He was just intruding himself into the meeting," said Stephan. "He was very assertive."

Yet Stephan, who holds two chairs at UVa School of Law and has served as a former CIA analyst, couldn't place him, or figure out why he was there.

"I'd been at that university many times," said Stephan, an expert on Soviet and post-Soviet legal systems, of the meeting at the university, one of Russia's premier universities. This man had never been there. So Stephan was shocked and a bit taken aback.

Stephan later met the interloper, whose name was Vladimir Putin. He was only recently back from several years in East Germany as a KGB agent and had returned to Leningrad State University.

According to the website globalsecurity.org, Putin became assistant to the rector of Leningrad State University in charge of international relations.

"Putin took over and really dominated," recalled Stephan.

But while Putin then and now lives up to his reputation as a strong man, it’s wrong to think of Putin as a crazed demagogue, Stephan said.

"I don't think he's a deranged demagogue," said Stephan. "He is in touch with the desires of a large part of his people."

Americans may have a difficult time understanding Russians' loyalty to Putin, which is based not only in facts but also in spin and information control. Yet many Russians do love the president because they see him standing up to the West -- and standing up for Russia.

"We hear a different story from Russian liberals, of course," said Stephan. "But the problem is that they are a tiny slice of the Russian political space -- no more than three percent."

Experts around the globe are trying to figure out Putin's goals for the invasion of Ukraine. While Stephan believes that Putin has pushed the limits of international law, Stephan says he thinks that Putin is most likely not trying annex Ukraine, as he did with Crimea in 2014. Instead, Putin is likely trying to re-orient Ukraine toward Russia and less toward Western thinking.

"They don't want to pay a large price. There's no big push to annex Ukraine the way there was with Crimea," Stephan said. "Crimea is the outlier."

As an example of how differently the West views Russia's actions, Stephan noted that former Russia president Mikhail Gorbachev supported the return of Crimea to Russia.

Stephan said he believes it is impossible to know what might happen now that Putin has invaded Ukraine, noting that events can turn in unpredictable ways once an invasion has taken place. But he does not think that sanctions by the U.S. and other Western countries will have a great effect. Russia produces, by some accounts, about one-third of the world's crude oil, and the U.S. imports more oil from Russia than it does from Saudi Arabia. With gas prices already rising in the U.S., the country may not be able to stomach higher gas prices that would go along with prolonged sanctions. Europeans nations who depend on Russia's natural gas might be equally pressed to impose long-term sanctions, Stephan said.

Banking sanctions could end up backfiring, too, because of how inextricably linked international banking has become.

"I just don't know, but I would be surprised if we see more from this than a chastened and reorganized Ukraine," said Stephan. That said, the situation is "very dangerous, and there will be ramifications for years to come."