A light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot that violated Washington airspace on Sunday before crashing somewhere in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Augusta County sent a U.S. fighter jet scrambling.

The F-16 jet prompted a sonic boom heard throughout the capital region.

As of Sunday evening, a crash site had not been determined, according to Virginia State Police.

“Nothing has been located at this time,” the police said in a statement. “State police is unable to fly the area due to fog and low clouds within the mountains.”

“As far as we’re concerned we’re still looking for the scene,” Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the state police, told The Daily Progress on Sunday. “We’re looking along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Augusta County, Nelson County.”

Geller directed all further inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA, a Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it reportedly crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, southwest of Waynesboro, around 3:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear why the plane was nonresponsive, why it crashed or how many people were on board.

A U.S. official confirmed to the Associated Press that the military jet had scrambled to respond to the small plane, which later crashed. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The loud boom that was heard across the [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia] area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom,” the Annapolis, Maryland, emergency department said in a tweet. “That is all the information available at this time.”

The plane that crashed was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. A woman who identified herself as Barbara Rumpel, who is listed as the president of Encore Motors of Melbourne, said she had no comment Sunday when reached by a reporter for the Associated Press.

President Biden was playing golf at Joint Base Andrews around the time the fighter jets took off. Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said the incident had no impact on the president’s movements Sunday. Biden was playing golf at the Maryland military base with his brother in the afternoon.

The Pentagon, the D.C. Air National Guard and the North American Aerospace Defense Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.