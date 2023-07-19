A man jailed for his participation in the racist torch-bearing mob that marched across University of Virginia Grounds on Aug. 11, 2017, has now also been indicted and arrested for participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Law enforcement said they used information from an anonymous source, cell phone data and the man’s strikingly arched eyebrows in order to identify him.

Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, South Carolina, was arrested in Charlottesville and charged with an array of misdemeanors and some felonies, including obstructing, impeding or interfering with officers performing their duties.

He made his initial court appearance on Monday, according to court records. A federal judge ordered Dykes to be held in custody until a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Videos from 2021 appear to show Dykes wearing a gray gaiter over his face storming the Capitol in 2021, according to an affidavit. Videos show him joining other rioters who said they were attempting to prevent the counting of electoral votes cementing the defeat of former President Donald Trump. Dykes was among rioters who tore down barriers and attacked police officers on the east side of the Capitol, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Dykes stole a police officer’s riot shield and raised it over his head before police unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with pepper spray.

The FBI outlined that, in December 2021, the bureau received an anonymous tip alleging that Dykes had entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, assaulted police officers and then bragged about it to people he knew.

“He was there for ‘fun’ and was wanting to make a statement,” that anonymous tip alleged. The tipster also provided the FBI with a phone number that was later traced back to Dykes. Cellular data was then used to geolocate the phone and trace it to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

With cell data, publicly available video and an FBI task force officer who previously interviewed Dykes in 2019 relating his “potential ties to domestic extremist groups,” law enforcement said they were able to verify it was Dykes who stormed the Capitol.

The FBI said it was also able to identify Dykes based on his unusually high, arched eyebrows.

The affidavit also says that Dykes may still have ties to extremist groups such as the South Carolina-based Southern Sons Active Club.

In June of this year, Dykes pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection to the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally-turned-riot in Charlottesville.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, approved by Albemarle Circuit Judge Cheryl Higgins, the full term of the sentence is five years, with five years of mandated good behavior and one year of supervised probation.

On the evening of Aug. 11, 2017, Dykes was among the group of torch-bearing marchers who made their way across UVa Grounds shouting racist slogans such as “Blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.” At the base of the statue of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson in front of the university’s Rotunda, they encircled a handful of counterprotesters.

Racial intimidation with a flaming object is a Class 6 felony in the commonwealth of Virginia, introduced years ago in order to weed out and press charges against members of the Ku Klux Klan.