Nat Howell, who kept embassy in Kuwait open during 1990 Iraqi invasion, laid to rest

Under Howell’s watch, the embassy’s swimming pool became a water source and later a well was dug when the pool became undrinkable. They survived 110 days at the embassy, eating stores of canned tuna, creating a variety of dishes, including tuna lasagna.

Howell and four others staying until their free passage was negotiated in December 1990.

“From the start of the five-month siege, he traded his suit for t-shirt and shorts, leading by example, and doing anything required,” said Mark Herzberg, currently the deputy executive officer for the U.S. Agency for International Development in the West Bank.

Herzberg served as the embassy’s general services director during the embassy’s siege.

“Ambassador Howell protected embassy staff and American citizens on the compound, surrounded by Iraqi soldiers, with no end in sight,” Herzberg wrote in an email. “He kept the flag flying, directed several evacuation flights, and gave hope to Americans in hiding and the people of Kuwait.”

Howell kept in touch with many of those with whom he served and sponsored a backyard barbecue in June 1991 for 40 of those who endured the embassy siege.