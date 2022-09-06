 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mowing accident claims life of county man

An overturned tractor claimed the life of a man at a noted southern Albemarle farm last week.

Maximo Zompaxtle Itehua, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Aug. 31 incident on the grounds of Estouteville Farm, according to Bridgette Butynski, the Albemarle County Police spokesperson.

The first emergency call came in at 1:53 p.m. and two units were dispatched, one of which arrived five minutes later, according to online rescue incident records. Butynski said both Albemarle Police and Albemarle Fire Rescue responded.

"Mr. Itehua was mowing an incline on a zero-turn riding lawnmower," said Butynski. She said Itehua's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia for a cause of death determination.

Located off Plank Road near Keene, Estouteville is a 269-acre tract with an approximately 7,000 square-foot neoclassical mansion built in 1827. The property is owned by K Holdings, a limited liability company whose registered agent is Ludwig Kuttner.

An émigré from Germany who formerly helmed a publicly-held apparel company, Kuttner maintains extensive property holdings in downtown Charlottesville. These include a Downtown Mall apartment building called The Terraces, as well as the Ix Art Park and an adjacent office/retail center.

Butynski said that Itehua lived in the Southwood area of Albemarle. Efforts to reach the victim's family members and Kuttner were unsuccessful.

Albemarle County Police Department badge
