Most local candidates return to office without opposition

Andrews, who attended the University of Virginia School of Law and moved back in 2017, said in the spring that his priorities are economic, environmental and social resilience.

Two of the Albemarle School Board members in the county up for re-election were uncontested. Kate Acuff, of the Jack Jouett District, and Katrina Callsen, of the Rio District, will receive another four-year term each on the seven-member board.

Acuff, who has a background in law, public health, science and policy, was first elected to the board in 2013 and is the longest-serving current board member. In an interview earlier this year, she said she would focus on a commitment to equity, which includes implementing the anti-racism policy, improving student achievement and providing needed supports for educators.

Callsen, who taught with Teach for America for two years, is a lawyer with the city of Charlottesville. She was first elected in 2017, and said earlier this year that her immediate focus in a second term would be on learning recovery and achievement.

Four Charlottesville elected officials were also re-elected without opposition. Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania, Sheriff James E. Brown, Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers and Treasurer Jason Vandever, all Democrats, will return for four more years.