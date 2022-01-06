More snow slated for this evening as power crews work on

If you think things couldn’t get much worse with the continued snowstorm-related power outages and freezing temperatures, Central Virginia’s winter weather would like you to hold its drink and watch.

The National Weather Service is advising area residents to prepare for another one to three inches of snowfall tonight and into Friday morning as the region sees a repeat of the events that dropped up to a foot of snow on Monday and sent trees, powerlines and power poles crashing to the ground.

“A cold front will stall to the south today and low pressure will track along the boundary, passing by to our south tonight and that results in a period of snow,” meteorologists said on the weather service website.

That snow will be followed by Canada’s gift of frigid air settling in over the region Friday, dropping temperatures after the snowfall into the teens.

Predictions are that the system will move much quicker through the region, limiting how much snow will fall. However, snowfalls could match Monday’s storm in intensity. There is also a chance some areas could see significantly higher amounts of snowfall, depending on how the conditions play out.