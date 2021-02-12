More infectious virus variant found at UVa

According to the state health department’s website, it could some time before those already registered to get the vaccine can get an appointment.

“It may be weeks or longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have pre-registered,” the department’s website states. “At this time, there is no set date for the start of Phase 1c.”

CVS Pharmacies began distributing vaccines supplied by the state with the Fifth Street store in Charlottesville being the local center. Appointments must be made prior to receiving a shot and can be made online or by calling (800) 746-7287.

As of Friday, the first day the vaccines were available, all appointments were booked.

Sentara Health Care, a statewide and regional nonprofit corporation which owns Martha Jefferson Hospital and many family practices and other health clinics in the region, announced earlier this week that it would not be providing vaccines for its patients.