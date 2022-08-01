 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mineral woman found dead in outbuilding

VSP logo

The Virginia State Police recruitment website is vatrooper.com

 Virginia State Police

A 38-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Mineral on Sunday and Virginia State Police officials say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police identified the woman as Sara J. Stanley, 38. She was found in an outbuilding at a home in the 300 block of West Eighth Street, in Mineral.

“Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots being fired at the residence on West Eighth Street,” said Corinne Geller, state police spokeswoman. “Further investigation led to the discovery of Stanley in an outbuilding on the property. State police is actively following up on several leads related to a suspect.”

Geller said the Louisa County Sheriff's Office and the state police are investigating. Stanley's body was take to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or by calling (804) 609-5656. The department may also be reached by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

