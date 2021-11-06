Mind and medicine make great marathon partners for local runner

Those with Type 1 diabetes need to take insulin either by injection or, nowadays, using an insulin pump. They must check blood sugar levels throughout the day as the levels change often.

Balancing blood sugar is doable, but add a marathon into the mix and things get hairy.

It’s like Satan’s own story problem: The average person’s body stores 500 grams of glycogen. That’s about 2,000 calories of glucose ready for immediate use. If every mile ran burns between 100 to 125 calories of glucose, how long before the body’s entire store of glucose supply has gone up in sweat?

The answer is about 20 miles, which means average runners have used up their sugar stores with more than six miles to go. That has led to runners to suffer hypoglycemia and pass out, not an uncommon sight at marathons.

“If she was just going to go for a jog around the block, it would be completely different compared to what she has to do for this,” said Dr. Susan Kirk, a UVa professor of medicine in obstetrics and gynecology.

“Endurance exercise, and something like a marathon, is particularly challenging for someone with type 1 diabetes because you need a pretty fine balance of insulin, carbohydrates and other hormones as well, which all affect blood sugar levels,” she said.