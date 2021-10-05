Middleditch, activist who fomented change in state and region, died at 92.

Middleditch once credited his six decades of community activism with not being able to advertise his profession.

“I came along when lawyers could not advertise,” he said. “My law firm encouraged me to get involved in civic activities.”

Middleditch was born in Detroit, Michigan and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UVa in 1951 and a law degree in 1957.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served as a lecturer on civil procedure and legal aspects of business at UVa. He was a legal adviser to the school between 1968 and 1972.

Middleditch served on the UVa Health Services Foundation from 1988 to 1997 and as member of the UVa Board of Visitors from 1990 to 1994. He also served as a trustee for the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Foundation, Monticello and Montpelier Foundation and chaired the UVa Miller Foundation for Study of Presidency from 2000 to 2010.

“Leigh was someone who had an idea and let others run with it,” said Bob Gibson, a former executive director of the Sorensen Institute who also knew Middleditch from his days as a Daily Progress political reporter. “He was a quiet guy, a leader by consensus but not by talking as much as starting things off and letting them take their natural direction.”