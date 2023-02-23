The man shot inside a pickup truck in Charlottesville’s 10th & Page neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon has died, according to police.

The Charlottesville Police Department has identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton of Gordonsville.

The shooter is still at large.

According to a statement from the department, the shooting occurred while Pendleton was in the vehicle in the 800 block of Hardy Drive. After the shooting, the truck collided with another vehicle parked at the intersection of Hardy and Page Street.

A witness told The Daily Progress at the scene on Wednesday that the truck had another occupant who survived the shooting and collision. The occupant identified himself as Pendleton’s brother and appeared to be suffering from a broken leg after the crash.

Wednesday’s was the second homicide in the Charlottesville area within 24 hours.

At 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired on the property of Timberland Park Apartments on Timberland Lane just south of city limits. There, officers found Joshua Lamont Jones, 34, of Charlottesville, who police said was struck by gunfire and later died of his injuries.

Since September, a spate of shootings has left 11 dead and 21 injured in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County, according to a Daily Progress tally.

Both killings have been described as active investigations. Anyone with information on either is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.