A man is dead after a shooting at an Albemarle County apartment complex south of Charlottesville exactly one week after a shooting in the same area injured a child.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the shooter, who they say is still at large.

The Albemarle County Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired at Timberland Park Apartments on Timberland Lane at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. There, officers found Joshua Lamont Jones, 34, of Charlottesville, who police said was struck by gunfire.

Jones was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Albemarle County police spokeswoman Abbey Strumpf told The Daily Progress on Wednesday that the shooting did not happen inside a building but “on the complex property.”

Timberland Park Apartments is a half-mile down the road from the Albemarle County Police Department headquarters. It also is next door to the Cavalier Crossing apartment complex where a child was shot and injured exactly one week prior on Feb. 15 after a botched drug deal, police said.

Since September, 21 people have been injured and 10 killed by gun violence in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, according to a Daily Progress tally.

County police are investigating the Tuesday night shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Holmes with the Albemarle County Police Department's criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000. Crime Stoppers can also be reached via email at Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.