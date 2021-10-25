Man convicted in 2019 Louisa County murder

A Louisa County jury on Saturday found a Powhattan County man guilty of murder for shooting and killing a roommate and leaving the man’s body beside a rural county road in 2019.

After a four-day trial, jurors found Anthony Davenport, Jr., 25, guilty of first degree murder for killing Terrell Bailey, 23. Davenport was also convicted of using a firearm in committing a felony and concealing a dead body.

Davenport is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5. He faces up to life in prison.

The case began on June 22, 2019 when Bailey’s body was found in Louisa by a farmhand checking a mailbox along the pastoral East Green Springs Road. Five days later, Davenport was arrested in Poughkeepsie, New York at a relative’s house.

Investigators said there was no indication that the relatives were aware that police were seeking Davenport.

In Poughkeepsie, Davenport was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and robbery for a June 9 incident in Powhatan County. That charge was dropped in 2020 as the Louisa County charges continued. It was that incident that helped lead investigators to Davenport.